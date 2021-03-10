Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,415 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Regions Financial worth $30,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 264,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 95,678 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 9,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 917,312 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 399,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

