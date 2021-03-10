Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,971 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,971 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $32,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

