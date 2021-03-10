Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,534 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Carlisle Companies worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $155.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $159.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

