Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,966 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Las Vegas Sands worth $34,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

