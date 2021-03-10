Rhumbline Advisers Sells 23,339 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Kansas City Southern worth $34,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

Shares of KSU opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.87.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

