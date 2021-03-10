Rhumbline Advisers Sells 26,222 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Qorvo worth $35,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

