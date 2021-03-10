Rhumbline Advisers Sells 28,728 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,416 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 28,728 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Citrix Systems worth $31,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Citrix Systems by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,129 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 45,879 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in Citrix Systems by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,050 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,241. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

