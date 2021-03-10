Rhumbline Advisers Sells 32,371 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,371 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $34,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $98.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

