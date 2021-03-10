Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,449 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Masimo worth $36,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after acquiring an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Masimo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Masimo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

MASI opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.69. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,614 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,692 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

