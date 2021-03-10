Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,078 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Okta worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $208.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.18. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.45.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

