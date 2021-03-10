Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,251 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,135 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $33,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,848,603,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXD stock opened at $162.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $165.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.