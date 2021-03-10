Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,684 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Northern Trust worth $33,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.65.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

