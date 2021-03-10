Rhumbline Advisers Sells 66,136 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 66,136 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $34,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

