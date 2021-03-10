Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,970 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,695 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $24,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.79.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

