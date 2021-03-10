Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $25,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 570,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

