Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,407 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $34,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $218.65 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $227.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.85 and a 200-day moving average of $200.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

