Richard Steinmeier Sells 1,406 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LPLA stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,541. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,572,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,503,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,401,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.