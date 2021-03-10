Rikoon Group LLC Buys 94 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,951.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,218.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3,198.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.