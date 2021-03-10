Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)’s stock price rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 107,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 305,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties, and related assets located in Yoakum County, Texas. As of September 30, 2017, it had 23 net producing wells across approximately 19,893 net acres with 14,009 MBoe of proved reserves.

