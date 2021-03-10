RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of RingCentral worth $33,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $315.38 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.45. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,060,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,400,826. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

