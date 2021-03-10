Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.68 or 0.00510676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00069651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00057727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00557732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00075759 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.