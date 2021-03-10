Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $56.50. 35,550,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 34,252,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 4.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $5,760,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Riot Blockchain by 849.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 109,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Riot Blockchain by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after buying an additional 407,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,920,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

