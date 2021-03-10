Rise Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (RISE)

Rise Protocol (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Rise Protocol has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rise Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $74,604.00 worth of Rise Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise Protocol coin can now be bought for $12.20 or 0.00022803 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00118429 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000108 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol Profile

Rise Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise Protocol’s total supply is 121,497 coins and its circulating supply is 100,432 coins. Rise Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

