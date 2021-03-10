Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Up 8.3%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.55. 1,925,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,804,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rite Aid by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,675,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rite Aid by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 337,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rite Aid by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 231,170 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $14,460,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rite Aid by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 225,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

