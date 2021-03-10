RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,252 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,077,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390,424 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

