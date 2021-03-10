RMG Acquisition Corp. III Unit’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 17th (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Unit’s (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 17th. RMG Acquisition Corp. III Unit had issued 42,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:RMGCU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III Unit has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III Unit

There is no company description available for Rmg Acquisition III Corp.

