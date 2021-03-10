RMPL 24-Hour Volume Tops $36,751.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. RMPL has a total market cap of $694,495.08 and approximately $36,751.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One RMPL token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.68 or 0.00507687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00075309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.77 or 0.00522645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00076527 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 803,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,420 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars.

