Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Short Interest Update

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 6,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RAHGF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,518. Roan Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15.

About Roan Holdings Group

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd. operates as a non-bank financial corporation that provides financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals in the People's Republic of China. It also provides health management, insurance, healthcare, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions.

