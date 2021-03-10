Robert A. Iger Sells 120,946 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert A. Iger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,562,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,001,189. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.21 and its 200-day moving average is $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

