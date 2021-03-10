Robert W. Baird Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $200.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $138.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day moving average is $182.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

