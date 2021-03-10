Robert W. Baird Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $100.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

