Robert W. Baird Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $100.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.
NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $90.34.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
