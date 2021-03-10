Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,951.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,218.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,198.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

