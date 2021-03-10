Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Up 10.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares traded up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.26 and last traded at $53.98. 547,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 474,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,802,000 after acquiring an additional 93,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 254,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

