Rocket Pool Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.91 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $117.62 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $11.44 or 0.00020201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00053899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00752338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

