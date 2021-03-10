Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13), but opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 9.82 ($0.13), with a volume of 246,303 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £44.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

About Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

