Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.01

Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.01 and traded as high as $46.85. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 39,884 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $331.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

