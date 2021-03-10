Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $327.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.51 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.39. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $397,596.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.63.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

