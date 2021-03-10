Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

ROKU stock opened at $327.19 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

