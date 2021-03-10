Ronald D. Sugar Sells 1,000 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AMGN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
