ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Cap of $13.68 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 16% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.78 or 0.00424998 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.