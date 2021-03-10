ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $992,612.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $12.91 million and $992,612.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.64 or 0.00456895 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001203 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

