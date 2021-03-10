Rope ($ROPE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,975.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Rope token can currently be bought for $61.61 or 0.00110138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded up 65.1% against the dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $15,975.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.71 or 0.00507214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00072171 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00525293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00076227 BTC.

Rope Token Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

