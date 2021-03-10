Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 246,934 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $88,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 291.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 179,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 133,415 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 287.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 483,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,975,000 after purchasing an additional 358,719 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 298.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 422,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 316,079 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple by 223.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,859,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $562,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 284.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 253,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 187,244 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

