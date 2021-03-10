Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 280 ($3.66).

A number of brokerages have commented on ROR. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LON ROR traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 372.60 ($4.87). 752,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,314. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 345.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 315.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 379 ($4.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

