Rotten Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Rotten has a total market cap of $703,197.79 and approximately $5,998.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rotten has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00056481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00784764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00066060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00041224 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

ROT is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 62,510,604 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

