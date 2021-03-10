Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Fundamental Research to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.27 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $117.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $129.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/17/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $125.00 to $129.00.

2/16/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

2/3/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.33. 35,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,512. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

