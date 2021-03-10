Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/1/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Royal Caribbean have underperformed the industry in the past year. The dismal performance can primarily be attributed to the coronavirus outbreak that has compelled the company to cancel cruises. However, Royal Caribbean is likely to benefit from rebooking activities related to Future Cruise Credit. Also, increased focus on digital tools for marketing, product development bode well. Management stated that it continues to witness steady improvement in bookings for 2021 as summer sailing driving the rise in demand. The company further announced that bookings for second half of 2021 are within the historical ranges. Of late, loss estimates for 2021 have narrowed. However, costs in the coming quarter are likely to increase due the suspension of operations. Owing to the pandemic, the company has withdrawn 2020 guidance.”

1/15/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RCL traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.16. 206,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $1,664,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

