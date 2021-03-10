Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $488.30

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 488.30 ($6.38) and last traded at GBX 477.50 ($6.24), with a volume of 1555958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473.40 ($6.19).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 317 ($4.14).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 438.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.18.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Keith Williams purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail Company Profile (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

