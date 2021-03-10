Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.69

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 7654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROYMY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

