RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Hits $31.64 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $31.64 million and approximately $122,468.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $54,495.07 or 1.00722297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 581 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

